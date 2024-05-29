Police Nab Suspected Kidnapper in Kaduna, Recovers Money, Charms – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Operatives of Kaduna state police command have arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered money believed to be his share of ransom collected from two victims.

Spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna.

Hassan said the suspect identified as Abdulkarim Usman Maude, alongside three of his partners in crime, abducted two tractor operators on May 17, 2024, while working on a farm.

The statement said the suspect was arrested on May 22, 2024 in Upara Warsapiti community, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state, following credible intelligence information.

The police spokesperson said upon arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a bag, containing the sum of N347,000, believed to be part of his share of ransom payment, adding that a machete and some charms were also recovered.

“On May 22, 2024, at about 10:00hrs, the Divisional…