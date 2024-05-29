Tinubu Signs National Anthem Bill into Law, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’ Played on President’s Arrival at National Assembly  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law, a bill seeking to revert to the old national anthem.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this while he was addressing lawmakers at the ongoing joint session of the National Assembly.

Tinubu approved the bill on Wednesday morning as part of the constitutional provisions to make it a law.

The bill seeks to replace the anthem, ‘Arise o compatriots’ with the old one, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, which was adopted as the country’s first national anthem on October 1, 1960.

The old anthem was dropped in 1978 by the Olusegun Obadanjo’s military regime.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday after majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

In his speech at the joint sitting, the Senate President urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the new national anthem.

The new national anthem was recited upon President Tinubu’s arrival in…