Tinubu’s First Year Transformative Journey Towards Stability – THISDAYLIVE

•Nigeria not working, Atiku declares, insists Tinubu practising cocktail of trial and error economic policies

•Labour Party: Nigeria has witnessed one-year reign of economic hardship

•PDP: Country’s situation worsened under Tinubu

Olawale Ajimotokan, Chuks Okocha, Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade, Juliet Akoje in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos



Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first year in office has been a transformative journey towards stability, prosperity and security, guided by the eight-point “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Idris made the declaration in a statement titled, “One Year of the Tinubu Administration – Building a Safer, Stronger, and Prosperous Nigeria.”

However, in his one-year assessment of the Tinubu administration, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubukar, stated that Nigeria was not working, saying the government’s economic…