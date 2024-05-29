Tomi Favored Unveils Soul-Stirring Anthem ‘Jesus Na You’ – THISDAYLIVE

Esteemed Nigerian-American gospel artist Tomi Favored has recently unveiled her much-anticipated new single, ‘Jesus Na You.’

This heartfelt track embodies a powerful expression of gratitude, hope, and unwavering faith in God. It serves as an inspiring reminder of the boundless love and faithfulness of the Divine. Crafted with compelling lyrics and a soulful melody, the song aims to uplift spirits and evoke a sense of thankfulness towards the Almighty Creator.

Tomi Favored is not only celebrated as a singer but also as a songwriter, speaker, and worshiper. She shares a joyful marriage with saxophonist Seyi Alesh and is a devoted mother to their two young children. Additionally, she serves as a consecrated minister at RCCG Dominion Chapel Houston, playing a significant role as part of the pastoral leadership team overseeing the youth church, “The Gathering.”

With an impressive catalogue boasting over 100 songs and seven albums, including a spoken word…