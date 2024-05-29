Wages Should Be Based on Size, Financial Health of a business – THISDAYLIVE

The tough operating environment in Nigeria, has led to many manufacturing firms struggling to survive while some, including multinationals have relocated or closed shops. In this engaging interview, the first female Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mrs Alaba Fagun identifies some pain points of paint manufacturers and proffers solutions. Alaba also explains how Berger Paints has continued to sustain its leadership position in the paints

manufacturing sector.

How would you assess the state of the manufacturing industry, especially the painting and allied sectors in Nigeria today, when compared with other sectors of the economy?

The manufacturing industry is pivotal to the growth of the Nigerian economy. Reports have it that as at Q4 2023, the manufacturing industry’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP was about 8.23% This underscores the sector’s importance in driving economic diversification…