50,000 Residents to Benefit as Lagos Launches Free Medical Outreach – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As part of efforts to provide adequate medical and health services to residents, the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a free medical outreach for 50,000 persons in the state, beginning today.

The initiative, which will be held in all six health districts, is in fulfilment of the governor’s promise during his February 22 media chat and part of the broader Eko Cares programme, which is meant to reduce the hardship of the present economic situation.

Beneficiaries will receive free check-ups and treatments, including blood sugar and blood pressure checks, HIV counselling and testing, eye examinations and free glasses. There will also be treatment of minor ailments, free medications as well as health insurance.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access for all residents, made the disclosure yesterday.

“We have…