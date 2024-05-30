Africa Must Utilize Investment Opportunities in Nigeria’s Blue Economy – THISDAYLIVE

* Seeks regional, global alliance

* Says blue economy’s worth stands at over $1.5trn per year globally

* Inaugurates three newly acquired naval ships and two helicopters in Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended letters of invitation to countries worldwide, especially those on the African continent, to take advantage of the investment opportunities that abound in Nigeria’s blue economy.

Accordingly, he implored the Nigerian Navy and its African partners, as well as other stakeholders to focus on achieving a secure and prosperous maritime future that is beneficial to all, saying the nation can’t afford to fail in its responsibilities to Africa and the world at large.

The president made the call Thursday when he declared open the 2024 International Maritime Conference held at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

President Tunubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, observed that while a…