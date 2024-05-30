Gov Mbah Inaugurates Multiple Urban Road Projects, Begins 80 More – THISDAYLIVE

·*260 wards to also get 10km of road each

To mark his first anniversary in office, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Wednesday, began the inauguration of 71 urban road projects, being the first phase of contracts awarded for the construction and reconstruction of roads in the state capital.

He also announced a second phase comprising 80 roads, adding that government would, in addition to other major rural roads, also construct a minimum of 10km of road in each electoral ward to ensure that the rural areas were not left out.

He said government had a policy to ensure that all Trunk A and Trunk B roads in the urban and rural areas were paved.

At Mount Street/Umuchu Road junction, Idaw River, the governor performed a symbolic commissioning of Idaw River, Uwani, and Coal Camp Zones, as the people of Idaw River celebrated the first road intervention projects in the area in the past 52 years.

The roads commissioned were Broderick Street, Silver…