ICAN Raises Concern over FG’s Inconsistent Policies, Implementation Strategies – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has expressed worry over what it termed the present administration’s inadequate policies and implementation mechanisms.

The 59th president of the Institute, Innocent Okwuosa, who spoke at a press briefing yesterday, stated that the Tinubu administration has been wrong in policy implementation, calling on the government to put a human face to some of the inconsistent policies that have been churned out over the past one year.

Fielding questions from journalists about President Tinubu’s first year in office, he said the President has done very well in churning out economic policies, but lamented that these policies were still being challenged by lack of effective implementation.

In his words, “They have been very wrong in implementation and you can see that we still have policy inadequacies.

“For instance, the fuel subsidy removal that was announced the first day in…