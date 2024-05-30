Many Trapped as Four-storey Building Collapses Near Oba of Lagos Palace – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

A four-storey building has collapsed trapping several people adjacent to the Palace of the Oba of Lagos at Lagos Island, the state government has confirmed.

Confirming this on his Twitter handle, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbemga Omotoso, said that the incident occured at number 15, Iga Idungaran on Lagos Island.

Omotoso said that emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigeria Police were on ground as efforts were going on to rescue survivors.

The collapsed building, situated just a few meters from the palace of Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, collapsed at about 11 am, Thursday.

Omotoso’s post reads: “A four-storey building has collapsed at Iga Iduganran, Lagos Island. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials have rescued eight people from the rubble.

“They are battling to retrieve two others from the…