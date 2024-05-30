NAS Distances Self from AHOY, Condemns its Activities





Sunday Ehigiator and Agnes Ekebuike

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), widely recognised as the Pyrates Confraternity, has issued a forceful denunciation of a video produced by the Association of Humble and Obedient Youths (AHOY), which inaccurately links itself to NAS’s storied legacy.

The Seadogs’ leadership, represented by the Board of Trustees (BoT) and Tortuga-in-Council, has categorically rejected any connection between their organisation and AHOY, describing the video as “a gross misrepresentation.”

The Pyrates Confraternity, an esteemed organisation founded in 1952 by Professor Wole Soyinka and six other notable Nigerians, responded vehemently in a statement to what they termed as a “brazen episode of piracy on the high seas.”

The video, according to NAS, is “riddled with inaccuracies and malicious falsehoods, attempting to illegitimately align AHOY with the Seadogs’ founders and their principles.

“The said video constitutes the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper