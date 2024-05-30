Niger to Ban Open Grazing, Launches CNG Buses – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced plans by state government to ban open grazing throughout the state as part of steps to check insecurity in the state.

The governor, who did not give details of the plans while speaking at a lecture to mark his one year in office in Minna yesterday, also said that the fight against banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities will be given more impetus.

Bago said that respite has returned to areas where Boko Haram terrorists have been holding sway in recent times, adding that everything will be done to sustain the tempo.

He disclosed that the state internally generated revenue has been increased from N1billion monthly to N3billion, saying that every effort is being made to increase it to N10billion monthly.

On agriculture, the governor disclosed that Alhaji Aliko Dangote is to construct the biggest rice mill in Africa in Niger State with a capacity to mill…