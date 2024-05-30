Nigeria Condemns Israel’s Attack on Gaza, Insists Rights of Civilians Must be Preserved – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian government has condemned the ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza, insisting that the fundamental human rights, including and especially right to life, of the vulnerable civilian population must be preserved at all cost.

Nigeria, in a statement signed by her Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, said: “The government and people of Nigeria condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the onslaught on defenseless civilians currently being witnessed in Gaza in the course of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The latest deadly attacks on the Rafah Displacement Camps in Southern Gaza on Sunday the 26th, which killed about 45 people, mostly women and children, represents an unfortunate addition to the list of strikes on soft civilian targets with devastating effects which have now characterized the crisis.”

The government added that: “As it stands, the Rafah attacks, just like the bombing of the Al Shifa…