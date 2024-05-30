NJC Holds Emergency Meeting Next Week over Kano Emirate, to Probe Chief Judges – THISDAYLIVE

•CJN summons FHC CJ, Kano CJ over conflicting court orders

•NBA seeks disciplinary measures against culprits

•Groups say their resistance not political

Alex Enumah in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano



The National Judicial Council (NJC) has proposed an emergency meeting for next week, where the the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho and his counterpart in Kano State, Justice Dije Aboki, would be invited and subjected to serious investigations.

This came as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned both judges over the recent conflicting orders emanating from the courts under them.

At the same time, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for disciplinary actions against lawyers and judges involved in the issuance of conflicting court orders in the Kano Emirate legal tussle.

Also, prominent groups in two of the four dissolved Emirates Councils, have again kicked against…