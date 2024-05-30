No Community Should Be Left Behind in Infrastructure Provision  – THISDAYLIVE

* Inaugurates Wuye flyover, link bridge in FCT

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Wuye bridge interchange, linking Wuse and Wuye Districts in the Federal Capital City (FCC) with a pledge that his administration will build a nation where no one is left behind, emphasizing that his administration views government as a continuum.

Speaking Thursday at the inauguration, the president reassured Nigerians of his administration’s resolve to prioritize their welfare and make it the centrepiece of his national development agenda.

“The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results, and not be hindered by obstacles. We must see opportunities in obstacles and seize them,” he stated.

Highlighting ongoing investments in essential services such as water supply, electricity and road networks, President Tinubu said his administration has laid the groundwork for economic growth, social progress and…