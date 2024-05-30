Police Raid Kidnappers’ Hideout Kill Three in Benue – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command yesterday raided a notorious hideout of a kidnapping gang and rescued many victims.

The Operation Zenda Joint Task Force of the police stormed a kidnappers hideout, and on sighting the police, the gang leader, Tersue Dada, aka “Causer”, engaged the team in a gun duel, but was overpowered by the superior firepower of the police.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue Command, SP. Sewuese Anene, said that three suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were eventually confirmed dead at the hospital.

According to the statement, one of the suspects, Terver Tavershima of Tinenune, was arrested in Ukum Local Government Area.

Two victims, who were rescued unhurt, while narrating their ordeal, said that they were kidnapped from their homes at Ukum about a week ago and the sum of N23 million was placed on them as ransom to be paid by their families.

