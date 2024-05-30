R&A Sets to Raise Funds for LPG Dealers – THISDAYLIVE

Reap & Arcenciel Limited (R & A), a management consulting and financial advisory firm based in Lagos, has commenced moves to support the members of the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) in their efforts to raise capital for expansion purposes.

The two organisations last week signed a memorandum of understanding in an arrangement expected to lead to the generation of over one hundred billion for members of the NLPGA for such purposes as enhancement of working capital, plant expansion and acquisition of critical equipment.

Speaking on the development, the Executive Director, Operations for R & A, Mr. Debo Adeniran, said the collaboration was expected to deepen the LPG space in Nigeria especially against the background of government’s efforts to deepen the usage of gas as an alternative source of energy in Nigeria.

Adeniran noted that R & A, “having assisted many companies in Nigeria to raise over N200 billion in the Nigerian…