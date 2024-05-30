Shell, Partners Paid $142m to NDDC in 2023 for Devt of Oil-producing Areas – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

Shell Companies in Nigeria comprising the Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) paid a total of $142.5 million to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2023.

The SPDC Director and Country Head, Corporate Relations, Igo Weli, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, that was signed by the Manager in charge of Communications, Media and Non-governmental Organisations (NGO) Relations, Bamidele Odugbesan.

Weli said SPDC paid $112.5 million while SNEPCo remitted $30 million compared to $59.04 million by SPDC and $20.73 by SNEPCo in 2022.

The contributions, according to him, came from the Shell companies on behalf of themselves and their respective partners – Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC); TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited; Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited – as…