The rise of Nigeria’s Recycling Economy – THISDAYLIVE

By Chudi Uwadiegwu

Mountains of plastic waste that once represented environmental degradation across several states in Nigeria are slowly but surely turning into a vibrant ecosystem – one that seamlessly blends recycling with commerce and have become a symbol of economic revitalization. Still at its nascent stage of development, the recycling industry is already showing real potential to foster not just a green economy, but one that can lift families and communities out of poverty in the country.

While Nigeria’s average plastic waste generation figures are still hard to quantify, estimates indicate that the country ranks ninth in the world with the most plastic waste – a whopping 2.5 million metric tonnes annually. With a population of over 200 million people, this number is only expected to rise. However, the good news is that this also implies vast opportunities for circular economy business across the waste management value chain.

According to the…