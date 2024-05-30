Tinubu Directs Free Train Ride for Commuters on Abuja Metro Line Service Till End of 2024 – THISDAYLIVE

•Says service to nation critical element of new national anthem

•Reiterates his govt’s commitment to delivering on its promises

•Inherited $30m contract debt now paid to the contractor, CCECC

Deji Elumoye and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced free train rides for Nigerians and other commuters on the Abuja Metro Line until the end of the year 2024.

The President disclosed this yesterday while flagging off the re-launch of commercial operations on the Abuja Light Rail.

Speaking before taking a 40-minute train ride from the metro station to the airport station in Abuja, President Tinubu said: “Our dear Landlord, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), I have heard you say there will be free train rides for two months. I want to appeal to you to make it until the end of the year. Let us give the people reasons to celebrate”.

He described the operations on the Abuja Metro Line as a…