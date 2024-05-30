UN Decorates Kwara Gov ‘HeforShe Ambassador’ – THISDAYLIVE

• It’s a morale booster to do more, says AbdulRazaq

The United Nations Women, an agency of the world body, has decorated Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a global ‘HeforShe champion’ for his supportive policies on women, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, has revealed.

UN Women is the UN organisation that delivers programmes, policies and standards that uphold women’s human rights and ensure that every woman and girl lives up to her full potential.

The body said the governor has made Kwara a gold standard for gender mainstreaming in not just Nigeria but in the world, adding that the award, especially the lapel pin tacked to his chest, means that the governor is now a UN Women ambassador anywhere he goes to in the world.

The Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, who led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Ilorin, said the governor merits…