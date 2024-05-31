AfDB AND AFRICA’S BIG INFRASTRUCTURE BETS – THISDAYLIVE

The AfDB is committed to infrastructure development on the continent, writes Joshua J. Omojuwa

If you need a general idea of what continental development plans are in place, attend the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Annual Meetings. It offers a useful glimpse into the continent’s priorities, often reflected in the major projects the bank is committed to. Attending the 2024 meetings in Nairobi during the week has yet again revealed some of the big bets the bank is advancing around its five priority areas; Light up and Power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa; and improve the quality of life of the people of Af rica. These areas, named High5s by the AfDB, are what it sees as the accelerators of Africa’s development.

Except when politics gets on the table, affecting people’s ability to see things clearly, the essence of infrastructural development on economic advancement is a settled one. There is no developed economy that was…