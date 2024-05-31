At Meeting with Northern Leaders, Tinubu Says Growing Out-of-School Children Unacceptable – THISDAYLIVE

*Praises Ribadu on improving security, seeks effective local governments

*Says he won’t hesitate to sack non-performing ministers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), at the State House, Abuja, during which he said the growing out-of-school children in the northern part of the country was not acceptable.

Tinubu, who commended the National Security Adviser (NSA) on the improving security situation in the country, also appealed to state governments to prioritise the needs of local communities by ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the local government administrations.

In a release by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu said he would not hesitate to sack any of his ministers that is performing below expectations.

Highlighting the significance of education in nation building, the president described the situation of out-of-school children in parts of Nigeria as…