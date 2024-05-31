Aviation Leaders Assemble in Dubai for IATA’s 80th AGM – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that leaders of the global airline industry are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit from June 2-4, 2024

The event is being held in the UAE for the first time and hosted by Emirates Airline.

According to IATA, over 1,500 participants are expected to be in attendance, including industry leaders, government officials and media.

Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, is expected to welcome delegates to Dubai with an opening keynote speech to the AGM.

According to Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, “Dubai’s world-leading connectivity places it at the crossroads of the planet. And it will soon be the center of the airline industry’s leadership as it hosts the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit,” said Willie Walsh,…