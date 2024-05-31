Clerics Task African Governments on Self-sustainability – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Africa Methodist Council (AMC) has charged African Governments on the continent to reduce their over dependence on foreign aids, noting that Africa must begin to look inwards for all its needs.

The President of AMC and Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Reverend Paul Boafo, yesterday stated this while addressing journalists on the sidelines of its heads of conference summit and Africa Methodist Women’s conference in Lagos with the theme: ‘A revitalised Methodist movement for the transformation of Africa’s socio-political and economic landscape’.

He lamented that over the years, Africa has been over-dependent on foreign aids such as manpower, health care, education, agriculture and the likes, advising them that sourcing for these services locally are far cheaper compared to relying on foreign aids.

The cleric also stated the need for African Governments to deepen its level of cooperation and network to change the…