Court Gives GTBank Nod to Seize Afex Commodities Exchange Assets – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, in Lagos has authorised Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) to temporarily take over the funds and assets belonging to Afex Commodities Exchange following its inability to pay N17,808,452,467.107 loan facilities granted by the bank.

The judge made the order after hearing an ex-parte motion filed and moved by GTBank’s counsel Chief A.A. Aribisala (SAN), Ade Adedeji (SAN), with A.O. Olaleye and M.A. Aribisala.

Justice Aneke granted interim Global Standing Instruction (GSI) injunctive relief, following an application moved by GTBank’s counsel Chief A.A. Aribisala (SAN).

GSI was created as a last resort for banks and financial institutions to recover outstanding loans from chronic debtors.

The N17,808,452,467.107 comprises “N15,766,475,417.06 being the amount outstanding and unpaid, as of April 17, 2024, on the loan facilities (with the accrued interest) granted by the Plaintiff…