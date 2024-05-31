Dynamics of Nigeria’s Payment Ecosystem – THISDAYLIVE

The report on Nigeria’s Payment Outlook 2024, which projected a steady rise in Mobile Apps, PoS and Online financial transactions in the Nigerian payment ecosystem, is an indication of a positive trend in the growth of financial inclusion in Nigeria, just as the report highlights the intrinsic dynamics of the Nigerian payment system, writes Emma Okonji

As the trajectory of the mobile-first generation unfolds, it is anticipated that the utilisation of physical cash will naturally decline. But the focal point of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy is to align with the evolving financial landscape. The over-arching goal is for Nigeria to achieve a comprehensive and efficient electronic payment system infrastructure by 2025.

The envisioned infrastructure is designed to seamlessly facilitate financial services across all sectors of the economy, providing a secure, reliable, and user-centric framework for diverse financial solutions.

A recent…