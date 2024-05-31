In Historic First, Trump Found Guilty on All 34 Counts in Hush Money Trial – THISDAYLIVE

*Ex-president: This was a rigged trial by a conflicted corrupt judge

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A jury in Manhattan, New York, yesterday found former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, CNBC reported.

Trump, who will be sentenced July 11, was charged with falsifying business records related to a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by his fixer Michael Cohen. Trump is set to face President Joe Biden in November’s presidential election.

The New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by his then-personal lawyer before the 2016 election. Trump is the first former US president to be convicted of any crime.

His sentencing was quickly scheduled for July 11 at 10 a.m. ET. That is four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is set to…