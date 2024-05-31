Industry Experts Urge FG to Formulate Policies to Drive Healthy Working Conditions in Workplaces  – THISDAYLIVE

As Nigeria continues to experience mass exodus of her professionals to western countries in search of greener pastures, the Federal Government has been admonished to formulate policies that can drive healthy working condition in workplaces and tame brain drain.

The admonition was made at the 8th edition of the Work & Family Integration conference held in Lagos on Wednesday with the Theme: ‘Winning the war for talent: Strategy, Culture and Employee Perceptions’.

The programme, which was organised by the Institute for Work & Family Integration (IWFI) in collaboration with Lagos Business School (LBS), featured industry experts, who took turn to make their presentations on their experiences at workplaces and how best the condition could be improved upon.

Some of the speakers included the Group GM/Senior HRBP (Commercial & Anglophone), Dangote Cement Plc, Ahmed Ladan Gobir; President & Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed; Academic…