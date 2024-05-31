Labour Declares Nationwide Strike Monday – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Organised Labour under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has resolved to commence nationwide industrial action by midnight Sunday to protest the non-resolution of the disagreement on a new national minimum wage.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday on the stalemated negotiation on the new minimum, the leadership of NLC and TUC described the attitude of the Federal Government to the talks as unserious.

TUC President Festus Osifo, who read the resolution of the labour movement, said that there was poor representation of the Federal Government team at the resumed meeting on Friday despite the sensitiveness of the issues at stake.

He said that a lean government side led by the Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, only came to insist on N60,000 proposal for the new minimum wage already rejected by labour.

Osifo said that based on the mandate given to the leadership of the organised…