NNPCL, ExxonMobil Reach Settlement Agreement on $1.28bn Oil Assets’ Divestment, Deal Nears Completion – THISDAYLIVE

*National oil company gets additional 10% interest as parties await regulatory approval

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and ExxonMobil, finally, agreed on a settlement deal yesterday for the $1.28 billion assets’ divestment plan by the American oil major.

Although there was no formal statement from NNPCL, in a short message, it announced on its X page that the agreement will pave the way for the International Oil Company (IOC) to sell off its 100 per cent interest to Seplat Energies after the settlement.

THISDAY learnt last night that with the new settlement agreement, the NNPCL now has an additional 10 per cent interest, making a total of 70 per cent to ExxonMobil’s 30 per cent as against 60/40 per cent before the deal was reached.

In addition to that, Seplat Energies, it was gathered, signed a waiver for NNPC, in case the company intends to allow a third party participant or…