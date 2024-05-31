Pilgrims, Stakeholders Commend FAAN over Its Smooth Conduct – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Pilgrims, stakeholders airline operators have commended the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over the successful commencement of the 2024 airlift of pilgrims to the Holy Land, Saudi Arabia.

The stakeholders said that at all the airports the airlifting is taking place, there is absence of hiccups that characterized the exercise in the previous years.

The pilgrims especially commended the partnership between the Federal Airports Authorities of Nigeria and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) which has ensured the smooth conduct of the exercise from the commencement of inaugural flight.

Since the inaugural flight was carried out on May 15th, no fewer than 29,621 pilgrims have been airlifted in 71 flights as of yesterday afternoon.

Two flights took off simultaneously in the FCT and Kebbi on the 15th of May when the airlift commenced and at the moment 60 to 65 per cent have been airlifted with stakeholders…