Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Six Corps Members, Others  in Bauchi – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested the suspected mastermind of the gruesome murder of six serving Corps members in Giade Local Government Area 13 years ago during the 2011 post- election violence.

The suspected mastermind of the gruesome murder, is 35 years old Kabiru Musa who is said to be a hardened criminal that had terrorised the Giade community.

While briefing Journalists at the State Police Headquarters yesterday, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Auwal Musa Mohammed recalled that on 18th April 2011, between the hours of 1230h – 1300hrs a group of youths led by the said Kabiru Musa AKA ‘Dawa’ had stormed Giade Divisional Police Headquarters following the announcement of the 2011 Presidential Election result, armed themselves with dangerous weapons which included a knife popularly called Barandami, cutlasses, sticks, petrol (PMS) and attacked F/No. 020827 Woman Police Constable, late Rifkatu…