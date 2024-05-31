Presidential Tax Reforms Committee Streamlines Taxes into 8 Categories – THISDAYLIVE

*Urges FG to adopt N800/$ for customs import duty

*Says government should utilise banks’ CRR to provide single-digit loans to real sector as manufacturers get exemption from withholding taxes

Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee (PFPTRC) has recommended the harmonisation of taxes and levies collectable by the three tiers of government into eight headings.

Chairman of the committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, said the proposed streamlining of taxes sought to make tax administration modern, simple, and adaptive, as well as make it become a growth enabler.

Speaking at a public consultation workshop for journalists and public analysts with the theme, “Proposed Changes to the National Tax Policy, Tax Laws and Administration,” in Lagos, Oyedele also urged the federal government to adopt an exchange rate of N800 per dollar for customs import duty.

He expressed concern over the import duty rate, which constantly…