SMOKING AND A YOUNG POPULATION – THISDAYLIVE

The authorities could do more to stem the dangerous habit

As in previous years, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will use today’s World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) to raise awareness about the harmful influences of the tobacco industry on young people with the theme “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference.” Unfortunately, even when smoking is still a major public health issue in the country, there are no concerted efforts to tackle the challenge. Yet, given Nigeria’s demography in which young people constitute about 70 per cent of our population, there are obvious dangers of smoking to the health of our country. The relationship between active smoking and both reduced lung function and impaired lung growth is linked to a strong tobacco habit. Therefore, Nigeria needs to focus on protecting young people from starting to smoke.

Records have shown that most smokers begin at their adolescent years, before growing into the habit to…