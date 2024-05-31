Tight Security as Emir Sanusi, Bayero Attend Separate Jumaat Prayers – THISDAYLIVE

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

There was a tight security at the Kano city central mosque as the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, led Friday prayer alongside thousand of supporters and well wishers.

The Emir who appeared in full traditional regalia, rode white horse to the mosques, where he offered about 15 minutes Friday sermon in Arabic language.

Similarly, the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, also performed the Juma’at service at the mosque situated outside the Nasarawa palace under tight security. The mosque was not filled as the congregation were forced to pray outside the gate sandwiched by armed security men.

Bayero, also appeared in white royal regalia, under the royal umbrella meant only for Emirs, excorted back to the Nasarawa Palace after the prayer.

Earlier, there was a false information circulating on social media that the deposed Emir Bayero, would lead the Jumma’t Prayers at the same city Central Mosque Mosque.

The Commissioner of…