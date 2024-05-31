Troops Neutralise Six Bandits in Kaduna, Arrest Three Suspected Informants – THISDAYLIVE

. Police parade 10 suspected traffickers, rescue 21 minors in Sokoto

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Troops of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch, have neutralised six bandits and arrested three suspected informants Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

This is just as the Sokoto State police Command yesterday paraded 10 suspected human traffickers, including nine females and one male, for allegedly stealing 28 children from different locations in Sokoto State for transactional purposes.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in statement yesterday.

Aruwan said the information was made available to the state government in an operational feedback by the military.

The statement said the troops acted on credible intelligence about the activities of terrorist in the general area and conducted a special fighting patrol to…