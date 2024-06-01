FG Inaugurates Inter-Ministerial Committee for Review of Intellectual Property Policy, Strategy Document – THISDAYLIVE

Agnes Ekebuike

The Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee to review the Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy Draft for Nigeria has been inaugurated by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Minister, Dr. Doris Uzoka -Anite.

At the inauguration ceremony which took place at the minister’s office in Abuja, Dr. Uzoka -Anite said that the committee’s task is to review the draft policy and strategy, ensuring it aligns with global best practices and addresses Nigeria’s unique needs.

Uzoka -Anite, who serves as the Chairman of the inter-ministerial committee, announced the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa as Co-Chairman of the committee and other members selected from the ministries of Health and Social Welfare, Justice, Aviation, Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Agriculture and Rural Development, Education, Science and Technology, Information and National Orientation, Trade, Industry and…