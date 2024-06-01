Mother Teresa and Donald Trump – THISDAYLIVE

Donald Trump has stated in relation to his current trial “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges ….” This is rather insulting to Mother Teresa, well known for her good deeds. His suggestion does prompt some comparisons.

Donald Trump, very rich, at the moment. Mother Teresa, very poor.

Donald Trump, sells bibles. Mother Teresa, reads bibles.

Donald Trump, found to be a rapist, has affairs and makes misogynist comments. Mother Teresa, living a pure, clean life.

And there are many other possible comparisions, but a simple statement sums up the matter- Donald Trump, sinner Mother Teresa, saint.

One may see the rewards for their actions in Heaven, the other in Rikers Prison.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia