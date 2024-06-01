Sanwo-Olu Offers Free Medical Services to Over 2,000 Vulnerable Residents of Ojo, Environs – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

Over 2,000 vulnerable residents of Ojo and its environs have benefitted from the Lagos State Government’s free medical services under its Free medical outreach tagged ‘Alaafia Eko’.

This latest outreach, which includes free treatment of malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, HIV/AIDS, and eye problems with free eye glasses, amongst others. It was held at Ojo Local Government Secretariat and three other councils in Health District V on Thursday, this week.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, initiated the free medical programme in line with his administration’s efforts to lighten the burden of the vulnerable residents that cannot afford good health care and other basic needs of life.

Speaking at the Free Medical Outreach, the Permanent Secretary of Health District V, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanbi, noted that the present administration in the state initiated several social intervention programmes under the ‘Eko Cares’ project…