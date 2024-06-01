Those Calling for Yahaya Bello’s Arrest Despite Court Process are ‘Tools in the Hands of Desperate Politicians’, Activists Tell EFCC

Scores of activists hit the streets of Lagos on Saturday demanding an end to what they described as the mischievous use of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission platform to malign perceived enemies by opposition forces.

The activists, who frowned on the consistent call for anarchy in a democratic setting by those they alleged to be working for known opposition figures in Kogi State, called on the EFCC to ignore the “sponsored, desperate calls” and focus on toeing the path of the rule of law.

The over 80 Human Rights Civil Society Organizations, under the umbrella of Citizens Action Against Lawlessness, said those calling on the EFCC to ignore ongoing court process and forcefully arrest a defendant, former Governor Yahaya Bello, were not only ignorant of the rule of law but also tools in the hands of desperate political actors to rubbish the integrity of the Commission.

While commending the EFCC for heeding the calls of reasonable, unbiased…