Trump Says He Will Appeal Historic Conviction – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu with agency report

Donald Trump yesterday, said he would appeal the guilty verdict that made him the first United States president convicted of a crime, though he will have to wait until after his sentencing on July 11 before taking that step.

In rambling remarks at the Trump Tower lobby in Manhattan where he announced his first presidential run in 2015, Trump repeated his complaints that the trial was a “rigged” attempt to hobble his White House comeback bid and warned that it showed no American was safe from politically motivated prosecution.

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone,” Reuters quoted Trump, 77, to have said in an unscripted 33-minute speech. Applauded by supporters, Trump, the Republican candidate in the 2024 election took no questions from reporters.

“We’re going to be appealing this scam,” he said.

Trump would have 30 days from the date of his July 11 sentencing to file a notice of…