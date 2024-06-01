Why We Cancelled Wike’s 10, 000 Jobs Offer – THISDAYLIVE

*Says his bond with Rivers people can’t be broken

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, said the reason for the cancellation of the 10, 000 jobs recruitment for the state civil service by the immediate past administration is because the process was flawed and compromised by those entrusted to handle it.

It would be recalled that a few months to former Governor Nyesom WIke’s exit in office, he approved the recruitment of the 10,000 workers in the state civil service.

Speaking during an interactive session with stakeholders in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Fubara assured that after the right thing is done, the recruitment process will continue, saying that the process will be transparent.

He expressed sadness that when the names of those selected from the 23 local government areas were scrutinised, they were people smuggled in for political patronage.

Responding to a question from the stakeholders, the…