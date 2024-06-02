Don’t Waver in Defending Justice, Judicial Autonomy, Shettima Advises Lawyers – THISDAYLIVE

*Says Tinubu’s non-interference in election petitions has strengthened democracy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has advised Nigerian lawyers to be unwavering in their defence of the rule of law, justice, and judicial autonomy, saying these pillars are crucial for sustaining the nation’s democratic ideals.

Shettima made the call yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the 30th-anniversary celebration of Yusuf Ali & Co., a prominent law firm, Ghalib Chambers, owned by renowned legal luminary, Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN).

Delivering his keynote address titled: ‘Justice, Truth, and Our Divergent Pursuits of the Ideal Political System,’ the vice president applauded President Bola Tinubu’s non-interference in election proceedings that favoured opposition parties, as well as his refusal to weaponise state instruments to protect perceived allies on trial.

According to him, “This commitment to the principle of separation of…