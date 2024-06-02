Five Years of Governance Very Challenging, But Most Beautiful Experience of My Life – THISDAYLIVE

*Tackles Adebutu over comments on Shagamu-Iperu road

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the past five years of his administration as challenging, but added that his faith in God had brought the victory he desired.

Speaking during his 64th Birthday and 5th Year Thanksgiving Service held in his honour at the Ogun State Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta, on Sunday, Governor Abiodun recalled his journey to power despite all odds, attributing his victory to God Almighty.

He said: “The process through which I emerged as Governor was a very unusual one; one in which my predecessor who was in the same party with me was fighting me and campaigning for another person in another party, and I will sit down and ask myself, ‘Baba God, this is very unusual, why do I have to go through so much to assume this office?’ And then I will answer myself that it is because God wants to take that glory.

“The last five years of governance…