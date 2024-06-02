Gino, Wavecrest Highlight Opportunities in Food, Hospitality Sectors – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Nigeria’s food and hospitality industries valued at $3.2 billion and over $1.3 billion respectively continue to be a key component and driver of economy, thus a viable investment option to consider.

This was the take home at an industry event tagged: ‘African Hospitality: 50 Years and Beyond’ in which experts also projected a positive outlook for sectors where the environment is enabling enough.

The event held on the sidelines of the 50th anniversary of Wavecrest College of Hospitality held in partnership with Gino and Bama, flagship brands of GB Foods Nigeria

Speaking, CEO of GB Foods, Mr. Vincent Egbe, stated that the meeting was timely and necessary given the importance of the sector to food security and meeting the growing demand for diverse and high-quality food products.

He added that the success of Nigeria’s food revolution journey hinges on food accessibility, affordability, flavours, nutrition,…