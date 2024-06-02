N’Assembly Leadership Meets Labour, FG Reps – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The leadership of the National Assembly is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the executives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and the representatives of the Federal Government in the National Assembly complex.

The emergency meeting was summoned by the principal officers of the federal parliament to avert the strike called by the labour unions over the national minimum wage and the hike in the electricity tariff.

The industrial action is expected to commence on Monday (tomorrow),

The NLC Chairman, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Fetus Osifo, led other executive members of the labour unions to the venue of the meeting holding in the Senate wing of the National Assembly.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, are in the meeting.

Also in attendance is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume;…