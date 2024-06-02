Nationwide Industrial Action will Spell Doom for Nigeria, FG Warns – THISDAYLIVE

*Says NLC’s N494,000 minimum wage demand unsustainable

*Electricity, oil, maritime, judicial workers mobilise for labour’s indefinite strike tomorrow

*Construction workers give 21-day ultimatum, says sector losing 52,000 jobs

Olawale Ajimotokan, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Wale Igbintade in Lagos

As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) mobilise their members for the nationwide industrial action that will commence tomorrow, the federal government has warned that embarking on such action at this critical period will worsen the country’s economy.

It also argued that the N494,000 national minimum wage being demanded by the organised labour is unsustainable as the wage bill cumulatively amounts to the sum of N9.5 trillion, which is capable of destabilising the economy and jeopardising the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians.

NLC and TUC said they have commenced mobilisation of all their affiliates nationwide to shut…