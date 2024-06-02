Nigerians Consume 1.6bn Litres of Milk, Products Annually – THISDAYLIVE

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi has said Nigerians consume an estimated 1.6 billion litres of milk and its products annually.

Abdullahi, who stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 2024 World Milk Day, said that 60 per cent of the products are imported.

June 1, is the official day set aside globally to celebrate World Milk Day.

The theme of this year’s global celebration is: “Let’s celebrate Nutritious and Sustainable Dairy”.

Abdullahi said that the theme for Nigeria’s celebration of World Milk Day is: “Harnessing the Nutrition and Investment opportunities in the Dairy Value Chain”.

He said both themes focused on celebrating the vital role dairy played in delivering quality nutrition to nourish Nigeria’s citizens especially, women and children.

The minister said that it also aimed to improve the livelihoods of dairy farmers and other value…