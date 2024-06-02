Nwobodo, Chime, Others Extol Mbah’s One Year Record, Say Enugu Now a Construction Site – THISDAYLIVE

Prominent leaders of Enugu State have commended Governor Peter Mbah over what they described as his tremendous impact, saying with what the governor had done in just one year, Enugu would become the number one destination for investment, tourism and living in the next four years.

They gave the verdict at a state banquet held at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu, to mark the governor’s first anniversary in office.

The event attracted former governors Jim Nwobodo, Sullivan Chime, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Members, traditional and political leaders in the state, among others.

While urging total support for Governor Mbah, the leaders however urged him not to be deterred by naysayers, as his works would ultimately speak for him as they materialised.

Former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime said Governor Mbah had literally turned Enugu into a construction site, while water was no longer a source of high blood…